Benefits Of Beef Products

Beef products make most meals in our daily lives. Interestingly, these beef products add nutritional and health value into our bodies. Beef is a product of cattle meat and is normally categorized as red meat since it contains high amounts of iron. It is mostly served as roast, stew, ribs or steaks and commonly occurs as minced or ground. Additionally, patties which are made of ground beef are commonly used in hamburgers. Some of the processed beef products include; beef sausages, beef jerky, and corned beef. You can click here for the benefits of the beef products. Beef products have great benefits to the human body such as;

Protein value

Beef products are commonly composed of proteins that have varying fat amounts. Beef products have high calories that add energy to the body. Moreover, its water and protein content is reported to be about 27% in cooked meals. The animal protein is high quality and contains all eight essential amino acids that are responsible for the growth and maintenance of the body. Additionally, beef products provide the building blocks of proteins that strengthen the body and facilitate muscle formation. Consequently, beef products are considered as a complete dietary source of proteins.

Beef fat

Beef contains varying amounts of fat also referred to as beef tallow. Fat in beef products adds flavor to food and into the meat as well as increases the calorie content of meat which provides energy to the body. Additionally, in beef products, the amount of fat depends on the animal’s breed, age, gender, and feed. Also, processed beef products such as salami and sausage have high-fat content. Fresh lean beef is composed of both saturated and unsaturated fat as well as fatty acids which include; oleic acid, stearic acid, and palmitic acid.

Vitamins and minerals

Fresh Lean Beef is rich in multiple vitamins and minerals which promote health to the human body. Most of the minerals and vitamins abundant in beef products include; Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6Zinc, Iron, Selenium, Niacin, and Phosphorous. However, processed beef products such as sausages contain high amounts of sodium hence are an excellent source of dietary vitamins and minerals.

Other beneficial compounds

Beef products contain non-essential antioxidants and substances that increase the health and nutritional value of the body. Some compounds found in beef that affect the health of an individual include; Creatine, Taurine, Glutathione, Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and Cholesterol. Hence, health benefits of beef products include; mass muscle maintenance, improved exercise performance, anemia prevention and adds saturated fats into the body.