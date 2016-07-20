Gaming is an engaging experience that can consume your attention for hours, without you realizing it. But the long sitting hours can take a huge toll on your body, especially if the chair in use does not support correct posture. If you game with the computer on your desk, it is important to find an appropriate chair to use along with it. The best gaming chair for desk should allow you sit up tall. It is recommended to have comfortable office chairs for long sitting. Your hips should be pushed far as back as possible in the chair, and the height should allow your feet stay flat on the floor with your knees equal to, or slightly lower than your hips.

Features

What Makes the Best Gaming Chair for Desk?

Backrest: The ideal backrest for gaming chairs should be 12 to 19 inches wide. In the case that the backrest is separate from the seat, its height and angle should be adjustable.

If the seat and backrest are as one piece, the backrest needs to be adjustable forward and back with a locking mechanism to secure it once the appropriate angle has been determined.

Seat width and depth

The seat should have sufficient width and depth to support the user comfortably. The standard width is 17-20 inches while the depth that is the distance from the front to the back of the seat should be such that the user can have his/her back against the backrest. There should also be around 2 to 4 inches between the back of the knees and the chair’s seat.

Lumbar support

An excellent gaming chair has to offer support for the lower back. The lumbar spine curves inward and sitting for long hours without adequate support causes one to slouch, which flattens the natural curve and puts pressure on structures in the lower spine. The best gaming chairs will provide lumbar adjustment to offer proper support for each user’s spine curvature.

Material

The type of fabric used on the chairs back and seat should provide adequate padding and temperature control. A breathable fabric like mesh is recommended for gamers that get sweaty while sitting for long while fabrics like leather are ideal for gamers that get cold upon sitting down for long as it retains heat. Additionally, the fabric should be of a good grade and easy to clean and care for.

Armrests

Pick a chair with adjustable armrests so that you can have your shoulders relaxed and the elbows and arms resting lightly on the armrest while using your computer.

As a prolific gamer, this features will go a long way in enhancing your gaming experience, as well as performance.