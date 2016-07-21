The great thing with pendants is that you can play around with them. You can create your lighting solution that is guaranteed to make a statement at all times. The tom dixon pendant is on hight demand because of the different designs which are stylish. The facts bellow would be of great assistance when it comes to how to go about choosing Tom Dixon Pendant Lights.

Factors to consider

1. Purpose of the Lights

The first undertaking is the objective identification of these lamps. Are you looking for a lighting solution that is going to brighten an entire room? Are you looking to create a feature in the home that will become a focal point?

These are all critical factors, and you have to look at each one individually to identify what you expect of your lighting solution before making any decisions.

2. Space available

The next step to choosing pendant lights for your home is to stand back and have a close look at the area you want to place these light. What is the size and scale of the room? Is it your entrance hall, kitchen or dining room? How big is the room? Is one pendant going to be enough to provide you with the amount of light you need?

3. Position in the room

From here you are going to want to focus on the post of the pendant in the chamber. Bear in mind that in a kitchen space, you will like to focus your pendants above the kitchen island, brightening up space where you are going to be making delicious family meals. In the dining room, you want to place the pendants directly above the dining table, highlighting the table and in the bedroom, you may want to put one on each side of the bed to replace the traditional bedside lamp.

4. Height

Consider the height you want to achieve. The height should be determined by the room you are going to be placing the pendants in and the height of your ceiling. As a rule, you will want the pendant to hang between 1.6 and 1.9 meters above the floor in the dining room. It shouldn’t hang over the table in a way that it obstructs your view of the opposite side of the table, ensuring that its impossible to speak to each other across the table at any time.

5.Room Decor

The final step to choosing pendant lights is to focus on the room décor. How your room is designed, the furniture you have chosen and your color schemes will all play an essential role in the selection of the right pendants.

The decorations should make a statement, and they should stand out and become a focal point, and they should provide you with the right amount of light you need.