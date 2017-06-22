If it is your first home with a lockable garage, then there are various challenges you should expect to get as you continue using your garage door. Whether it is a manual one or the latest automated designs, keeping a repair company contacts close is crucial. Mesa Garage Door Experts will provide you with the best garage door services if you hire them at any time. So, what are the common garage door problems you should know? Below are some.

Common garage door problems you should know

Faulty garage door spring

According to an experienced garage door technician, every garage door spring will break at some point. This makes it one of the common problems people face. Therefore, it is crucial to have the doors serviced at least one or two times a year by an expert who will advise on the status of the springs and any other part that requires replacement. It is crucial to have the spring changed before it snaps and leaves you stranded in the dark.

Broken cables

If you notice that your garage door fall fast when lowering it, then it has broken the cables that hold the weight of the door steadily. As much as this will not hold you from having a locked garage at the end of the day, it can be a health hazard to the users especially the teenagers. Make sure you have the cables replaced fast by the most reputable repair company to return things back to normalcy.

Blocked garage door path

Having a blocked garage door path means you cannot open or close the door. This can be disappointing especially when you cannot remove the car in the morning to run the daily errands. Some of the common causes include bent path panels (when you accidentally hit the side of the garage door), Pebbles from chipping wall, toys or even blown tree branches. Sometimes it may be beyond your control, and this means calling the repair company.

The transmitter challenges

With the latest technology, most garage doors use a transmitter to open remotely as you arrive at the driveway. However, these devices, just like any other, have their challenges as well. One of the common challenges they have is a failure to transmit properly due to various causes like obstruction on the way or faulty transmitter system. When the system fails completely, the repair company can help you fix a new system with ease.

The above are the common problems people encounter when using their garage doors. It is thus crucial to understand them and how to go about getting solutions.