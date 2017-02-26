Mobility problems can affect individuals differently. Climbing stairs can be a problem for the physically disabled, as well as for the aged people. In today’s technologically advanced world, passenger lifts are provided in all types of buildings to help users easily access floors. However, it is only after the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) was passed, that effective lift solutions for the disabled were introduced. To help disabled people enjoy life in all its essence by reducing their accessibility problems, a variety of lift solutions are available now which can be used both indoors and outdoors. A lift that has been installed properly will provide many years of dependable and safe service. It can generally be done by one person. If after reading the installation instructions you are hesitant at all about the set up, call up your distributor and they can either help you with the instructions or recommend a company that will install it for you at a good rate.The disabled lift installation is required from time to time. Let now look at some of the suitable disable lifts.

Examples

1. Platform lifts

Platform lifts are effective lift solutions for the disabled, as these suit their needs and are affordable. Modern platform lifts are designed in a manner suitable for any type of architectural and structural form of the building without compromising its aesthetic quality and style. Wheelchair platform lifts are effective lift solutions for the disabled both at home and in public buildings such as offices, schools, and hotels. Portable wheel chair lifts can be used in places where ramps are unavailable.

2. Stair lifts

Stair lifts occupy only a limited space and can be fixed on the side of the staircase. Stair lifts are available for straight, curved as well as spiral staircases, and are also less expensive. These are pragmatic and cost-effective solutions which help individuals with mobility and accessibility problems lead an active life.

3. Vehicle lifts

In order to help disabled persons get in and out of vehicles, vehicle lifts can be used. Vehicle lifts are a competent lift solution to the disabled by virtue of their outstanding design appropriate for use in all types of vehicles such as cars or SUVs. The swing type vehicle lift is designed for effective use in vans.

Customized installations services

For customized installation services, your dealer will send knowledgeable technicians to learn about your requirements, budget, the type of disable lift and other relevant factors before recommending a suitable lift. The disabled lift architects will study the structural design of your house and layout of the stairway. They will ensure that all specifications, dimensions and design elements are met for the installation of your lifts. Considering the safety of the users, dealers provide lifts integrated with innovative safety features and user-friendly controls