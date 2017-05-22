Main services offered by reputable HVAC contractors

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) service contractors offer a wide range of comprehensive services for both commercial and residential property owners. The services these companies provide are not solely focused on improving the functionality of the HVAC equipment but also on reducing your utility bills, as well. The purpose of this article is to familiarize you with some of the services we provide and why you should, Contact Us for proper installation and maintenance of your HVAC system.

Air conditioner maintenance and cleaning

An AC component of the HVAC system, that does not properly cool, when running is most likely having a problem related to coil leaks. HVAC professionals and experts can identify and examine such leaks and determine the best course of further action. They usually proceed by recharging the system and constantly cycling it, so as to prevent a possible increase in the utility costs. Here, it is very important to timely replace the malfunctioning cooling system, before it affects the remainder of the main system. When replacing, the professionals will suggest you the best possible replacement in the form of a reliable cooling system with a high SEER rating (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating. A cooling system like that will significantly lower your energy bills and keep your home environments at pleasant temperatures.

Furnace servicing and cleaning

Regular maintenance and cleaning of your system furnace can substantially decrease all the risks related to potential issues during colder periods. In order to function properly, the furnace’s filters must be clean all the time, so that dust and dirt do not get stuck in the filters, thus blocking the air flow. Once this air flow is obstructed or stopped, the furnace will start working much harder and over its recommended capacity, which usually leads to larger bills and diminished efficiency. A certified and licensed HVAC professional can deal with this problem by checking the furnace’s AFUE (Annual Fuel Engine Efficiency) and recommend you the best methods of handling and keeping your heating system in mint condition.

Programmable thermostat installation

Turning the cooling and heating unit down when you do not need them can save you a lot of money on utility bills. For this purpose, you need a programmable thermostat. When you are not home, or you do not need any cooling or heating, this device will automatically turn your systems to save energy. HVAC experts offer these devices and can install them properly so that you can easily use and control your systems, at your leisure. This way, you will keep a suitable temperature when you are home, and keep down your energy spending when you are not.

Energy audit

These audits are very useful in determining whether your heating and cooling equipment are working properly, cost effectively and efficiently. Proper ventilation, energy efficiency, as well as heat loss and heat gain can be accurately evaluated by reputable HVAC professionals, in order to assess the current state of your HVAC systems and determine whether they can effectively heat, cool and ventilate your home.

Safe and proper installation

Finally, always keep in mind that HVAC system installation is not a simple task and that it requires proper tools, skills, and experience. To avoid any risks and potential hazards, always look for professionals to help you with this task.