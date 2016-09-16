The Best Features of the Cropped Jackets

When looking for cropped jackets that will compliment your closet and allow you to have a perfect mix and match whenever you are stepping out, you want to know the right one suitable for your body size and shape. Different cropped jackets have varied characteristics that fit various occasions as well as seasons and can make you look appealing to everyone. You need to understand these features and the ideal one for you so that when you go out shopping for a cropped jacket, you can make an informed choice. For the best cropped jackets click here. Some of these unique characteristics include the following:

Unique characteristics

Designs

The form in which a product is made has far-reaching effects in the market because it determines the target customers and the fashion of the cloth. Cropped jackets have two major distinct designs, which include the short-sleeved and the long sleeved. The long-sleeved cropped jackets are appropriate for taller women while short-sleeved cropped jackets are perfect for shorter women.

Some of the long-sleeved designs include the black plain crew-neck cotton-blend blazer, the polyester casual cropped jacket, the floral long sleeve embroidered street cropped jacket, and the black pockets casual paneled bomber jacket. The short-sleeved ones include the black casual silk floral pleated cropped jacket; the embroidered lapel short sleeve work cropped jacket, and the elegant spandex ¾ -sleeved cropped jacket.

Materials

The material used in making a cropped jacket is a significant characteristic because it determines the quality of the piece as well as the cost. Cropped jacket are available in several fabrics including materials such as spandex, lycra, nylon, and cotton, acrylic, cashmere, chiffon, denim, faux leather, and faux suede. Leather and a blend of cotton and polyester make high quality cropped jackets. Whichever, the fabric used; it is incumbent upon you to choose one that will make you comfortable and at the same time friendly to your pocket. Some women go for quality while others consider purchasing those that are within their budget provided they remain elegant ultimately.

Colors

Women have something peculiar with colors; there are those who prefer some colors to others. The good news is that cropped jackets are available in different colors ranging from black, white, red, blue, pink, and green among others. Regardless of your choice of color, you should know that there are those meant for younger women and those perfect for older women. Younger women are adventurers and thus prefer brighter colors that make them stand out. However, older women should go for dull colors and avoid bright ones the same way the younger ones should avoid dark colors.