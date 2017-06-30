Most of us on average spend between 6 to 8 hours sleeping. This can be very helpful or destructive to our back depending on the type of mattresses we lay on. Research has shown that over 80% of people will suffer from back pain at least once in their lifetime. In this article, therefore; I will provide you with a guideline on what to look for in a good mattress to reduce back pain.

Support

To be extremely on the safe side, good support is what to look for in a good mattress to reduce back pains.Go for a mattress that offers support to the heaviest parts of your body which include the head, the shoulders and hips. A great support should, therefore, be what to look for in a good mattress to reduce back pains.

Space

On average, most sleepers move around 40 to 60 times while they sleep. Space, therefore, should be what to look for in a good mattress to reduce back pain. Smaller space keeps you in one position for a long time hence chances of back pains. In the case where you are sleeping with your partner, a queen size or king size should be what to look for in a good mattress to reduce back pain.

Latex

A latex mattress should be what to look for in a good mattress to relieve back pains. It’s springy action has been found to provide relieve for back pains. The spongy material in a latex mattress gently pushes the back into the body while you sleep hence maximizing on the natural contouring of the body ensuring full body contact with the mattress which in turn provides relief for back pain while ensuring a great spinal alignment.Hence latex is what to look for in a good mattress to relieve back pains.

Comfort

As a wise consumer, comfort should be what to look for in a good mattress to relieve your back pains. Mattress options available include springs, foam, and air. If your mattress is uncomfortable, you risk having frequent back pains. Therefore your comfort should be what to look for in a good mattress to relieve back pains.

In conclusion, we can see that apart from the obvious things people look for in mattresses such as price, color or brand, there is more to look for in a good mattress to relieve back pains. Read expert reviews to have a better idea.